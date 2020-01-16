StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Kier said it expected to cut about 1,200 jobs by the end of June amid ongoing efforts to turnaround the business.
The company said it expected cut about 1,200 jobs by 30 June 2020 to deliver annual cost savings of at least £60m in the financial year ending 30 June 2021.
Kier won new contracts across the markets in which it operated and was appointed to all 20 lots of the four-year £8bn Procure Partnerships Framework in November 2019, the company added.
Performance from 15 November through December was in line with expectations, Kier said.
