StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald said funds under management were flat in the first half of the year following net fund outflows amid an uncertain UK political and macroeconomic backdrop.
Total funds under management was flat over the half year at £13.1m as net new business fell 3.8%.
Revenue, underlying profit and underlying profit margin WERE all ahead of the same period last year and in line with expectations, the company said.
'Our expectations for full year profit remain unchanged,' the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:BRK] Brooks Macdonald Group PLC share price was -95p at 2105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: