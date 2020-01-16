StockMarketWire.com - Shoezone has announced the permanent appointment of Charles Smith as chairman.
Mr Smith is an existing board member and major shareholder of Shoe Zone and was appointed interim chairman in August 2019.
Prior to that he held the role of chief operating officer since Shoe Zone's IPO in 2014.
Following the appointment, the board composition will be three Executive Directors and three Non-Executive Directors. All Non-Executive Directors serve on both the Audit and Remuneration committees.
At 9:47am: [LON:SHOE] Shoe Zone Plc share price was 0p at 176p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
