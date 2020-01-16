StockMarketWire.com - Baking group Finsbury Food said first-half sales in its core bakery business in the UK helped offset weakness in its overseas division.
Sales rose 4.78% to £159.4m on-year in the first half of year, driven by the company's core division, UK Bakery, which grew by 5.8%.
Sales from the group's overseas division fell by 3.5% on-year.
Trading was in line with market expectations for the full year, it added.
At 9:58am: [LON:FIF] Finsbury Food Group PLC share price was -2p at 97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
