FTSE 100 NMC Health 1399.00 +3.98% Associated British Foods 2624.00 +2.70% Persimmon 2852.00 +1.60% Ocado Group 1352.75 +1.06% Antofagasta 979.90 +1.04% Pearson 555.80 -10.12% Whitbread 4652.00 -3.82% Compass Group 1936.50 -1.78% DCC 6545.00 -1.58% SSE 1467.25 -1.29% FTSE 250 John Wood Group 398.90 +7.81% Diploma 1949.50 +5.55% Rank Group (The) 279.25 +4.59% Elementis 147.90 +3.64% Syncona 218.75 +3.18% Spirent Communications 233.25 -5.95% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2936.00 -4.30% Hays 167.00 -3.24% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 241.75 -2.52% C&C Group 393.25 -2.30% FTSE 350 John Wood Group 398.90 +7.81% Diploma 1949.50 +5.55% Rank Group (The) 279.25 +4.59% NMC Health 1399.00 +3.98% Elementis 147.90 +3.64% Pearson 555.80 -10.12% Spirent Communications 233.25 -5.95% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2936.00 -4.30% Whitbread 4652.00 -3.82% Hays 167.00 -3.24% AIM Marechale Capital 1.15 +31.43% Mi-Pay Group 1.55 +14.81% Microsaic Systems 1.25 +13.64% Emmerson 4.45 +11.25% Warpaint London 78.00 +10.64% Infrastructure India 2.75 -15.38% Borders & Southern Petroleum 2.00 -11.89% TechFinancials Inc 0.45 -10.00% Globaldata 1205.00 -9.74% Ascent Resources 0.10 -8.70% Overall Market Marechale Capital 1.15 +31.43% Mi-Pay Group 1.55 +14.81% Microsaic Systems 1.25 +13.64% Emmerson 4.45 +11.25% Henderson Alternative Strategies Tr 302.00 +11.03% Brown (N) Group 106.40 -25.02% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 142.75 -18.54% Infrastructure India 2.75 -15.38% Borders & Southern Petroleum 2.00 -11.89% Pearson 555.80 -10.12%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -