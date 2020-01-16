StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1399.00       +3.98%
Associated British Foods                2624.00       +2.70%
Persimmon                               2852.00       +1.60%
Ocado Group                             1352.75       +1.06%
Antofagasta                              979.90       +1.04%
Pearson                                  555.80      -10.12%
Whitbread                               4652.00       -3.82%
Compass Group                           1936.50       -1.78%
DCC                                     6545.00       -1.58%
SSE                                     1467.25       -1.29%

FTSE 250
John Wood Group                          398.90       +7.81%
Diploma                                 1949.50       +5.55%
Rank Group (The)                         279.25       +4.59%
Elementis                                147.90       +3.64%
Syncona                                  218.75       +3.18%
Spirent Communications                   233.25       -5.95%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  2936.00       -4.30%
Hays                                     167.00       -3.24%
Ti Fluid Systems  Ord 1p Wi              241.75       -2.52%
C&C Group                                393.25       -2.30%

FTSE 350
John Wood Group                          398.90       +7.81%
Diploma                                 1949.50       +5.55%
Rank Group (The)                         279.25       +4.59%
NMC Health                              1399.00       +3.98%
Elementis                                147.90       +3.64%
Pearson                                  555.80      -10.12%
Spirent Communications                   233.25       -5.95%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  2936.00       -4.30%
Whitbread                               4652.00       -3.82%
Hays                                     167.00       -3.24%

AIM
Marechale Capital                          1.15      +31.43%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.55      +14.81%
Microsaic Systems                          1.25      +13.64%
Emmerson                                   4.45      +11.25%
Warpaint London                           78.00      +10.64%
Infrastructure India                       2.75      -15.38%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               2.00      -11.89%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.45      -10.00%
Globaldata                              1205.00       -9.74%
Ascent Resources                           0.10       -8.70%

Overall Market
Marechale Capital                          1.15      +31.43%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.55      +14.81%
Microsaic Systems                          1.25      +13.64%
Emmerson                                   4.45      +11.25%
Henderson Alternative Strategies Tr      302.00      +11.03%
Brown (N) Group                          106.40      -25.02%
Ranger Direct Lending Fund               142.75      -18.54%
Infrastructure India                       2.75      -15.38%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               2.00      -11.89%
Pearson                                  555.80      -10.12%