StockMarketWire.com - Ariana Resources said gold production rose to a record last year, topping its estimates thanks to strong output from its Kiziltepe mine in Turkey in the fourth quarter.
The company produced a record 27,985 ounces of gold in 2019, exceeding its full year production guidance of 25,000 ounces of gold by 2,985 ounces, or 12%.
Looking ahead to 2020, the company said it would continue to pursue its future project development plans at the Kiziltepe and Tavsan mines.
'We are pleased with the strong start to the year and expect to publish our 2020 production guidance during Q1 2020, once the latest resource estimation for Kiziltepe has been completed,' it added.
At 10:07am: [LON:AAU] Ariana Resources PLC share price was -0.05p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
