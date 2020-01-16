StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1394.25       +3.62%
Associated British Foods                2631.50       +2.99%
Persimmon                               2853.00       +1.64%
Anglo American                          2180.25       +0.87%
Land Securities Group                    970.70       +0.72%
Pearson                                  584.70       -5.45%
Whitbread                               4607.50       -4.74%
DCC                                     6502.00       -2.23%
Barclays                                 174.70       -2.13%
Johnson Matthey                         2846.00       -1.93%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                53.70       +7.66%
John Wood Group                          392.80       +6.16%
Diploma                                 1942.00       +5.14%
Rank Group (The)                         279.00       +4.49%
IP Group                                  67.20       +3.07%
Spirent Communications                   230.25       -7.16%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  2909.00       -5.18%
Galliford Try                            145.10       -4.45%
Ti Fluid Systems  Ord 1p Wi              239.00       -3.63%
Hays                                     166.90       -3.30%

FTSE 350
Tullow Oil                                53.70       +7.66%
John Wood Group                          392.80       +6.16%
Diploma                                 1942.00       +5.14%
Rank Group (The)                         279.00       +4.49%
NMC Health                              1394.25       +3.62%
Spirent Communications                   230.25       -7.16%
Pearson                                  584.70       -5.45%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  2909.00       -5.18%
Whitbread                               4607.50       -4.74%
Galliford Try                            145.10       -4.45%

AIM
Webis Holdings                             1.90      +22.58%
MobilityOne                                3.70      +19.35%
Active Energy Group                        0.54      +17.39%
Marechale Capital                          1.02      +17.14%
Synairgen                                  8.25      +17.02%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.65      -17.19%
Infrastructure India                       2.80      -13.85%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               2.00      -11.89%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.45      -10.00%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.30       -8.91%

Overall Market
Webis Holdings                             1.90      +22.58%
MobilityOne                                3.70      +19.35%
Active Energy Group                        0.54      +17.39%
Marechale Capital                          1.02      +17.14%
Synairgen                                  8.25      +17.02%
Brown (N) Group                          107.20      -24.45%
Ranger Direct Lending Fund               142.50      -18.69%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.65      -17.19%
Infrastructure India                       2.80      -13.85%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               2.00      -11.89%