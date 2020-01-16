FTSE 100 NMC Health 1394.25 +3.62% Associated British Foods 2631.50 +2.99% Persimmon 2853.00 +1.64% Anglo American 2180.25 +0.87% Land Securities Group 970.70 +0.72% Pearson 584.70 -5.45% Whitbread 4607.50 -4.74% DCC 6502.00 -2.23% Barclays 174.70 -2.13% Johnson Matthey 2846.00 -1.93% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 53.70 +7.66% John Wood Group 392.80 +6.16% Diploma 1942.00 +5.14% Rank Group (The) 279.00 +4.49% IP Group 67.20 +3.07% Spirent Communications 230.25 -7.16% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2909.00 -5.18% Galliford Try 145.10 -4.45% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 239.00 -3.63% Hays 166.90 -3.30% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 53.70 +7.66% John Wood Group 392.80 +6.16% Diploma 1942.00 +5.14% Rank Group (The) 279.00 +4.49% NMC Health 1394.25 +3.62% Spirent Communications 230.25 -7.16% Pearson 584.70 -5.45% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2909.00 -5.18% Whitbread 4607.50 -4.74% Galliford Try 145.10 -4.45% AIM Webis Holdings 1.90 +22.58% MobilityOne 3.70 +19.35% Active Energy Group 0.54 +17.39% Marechale Capital 1.02 +17.14% Synairgen 8.25 +17.02% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.65 -17.19% Infrastructure India 2.80 -13.85% Borders & Southern Petroleum 2.00 -11.89% TechFinancials Inc 0.45 -10.00% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.30 -8.91% Overall Market Webis Holdings 1.90 +22.58% MobilityOne 3.70 +19.35% Active Energy Group 0.54 +17.39% Marechale Capital 1.02 +17.14% Synairgen 8.25 +17.02% Brown (N) Group 107.20 -24.45% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 142.50 -18.69% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.65 -17.19% Infrastructure India 2.80 -13.85% Borders & Southern Petroleum 2.00 -11.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -