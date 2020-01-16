StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £62,579,141

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £55,668,115

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £51,915,629

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £34,960,427

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,137,623

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £33,916,624

IPO	IP Group PLC value of shares traded £31,711,896

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £29,721,487

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,278,056

PSON	Pearson PLC value of shares traded £27,851,433

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,459,677

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £24,895,101

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,609,542

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £23,115,261

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,900,785

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £22,449,345

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £21,403,150

ABF	Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £20,048,654

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £19,557,394

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,401,542

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £18,326,771

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £17,936,965

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £16,766,330

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £16,183,845

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £15,628,921

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £15,033,260

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,265,004

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,104,432

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,100,706

JMAT	Johnson Matthey PLC value of shares traded £12,089,413



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com