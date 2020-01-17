Interim Result
21/01/2020 Sensyne Health Plc (SENS)
21/01/2020 Joules Group Plc (JOUL)
23/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
AGM / EGM
21/01/2020 Polo Resources Limited (POL)
21/01/2020 John Lewis of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
Trading Statement
20/01/2020 BHP Group PLC (BHP)
21/01/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
21/01/2020 IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
21/01/2020 SSP Group Plc (SSPG)
21/01/2020 Dixons Carphone (DC.)
21/01/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)
22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)
22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)
23/01/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)
23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)
Ex-Dividend
23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)
23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)
23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)
23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)
23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)
