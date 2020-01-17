StockMarketWire.com - Insurance provider Hastings warned on profit and said it would cut its dividend as its annual loss ratio was impacted by elevated claims costs in the fourth quarter.
The company said claims inflation increased in the fourth quarter due to increases in repair and third party credit hire costs, slightly higher winter frequencies than the prior year, and a small number of larger bodily injury losses.
'As a result, the 2019 calendar year loss ratio, before the impact of the July Ogden rate change, is expected to be in the range of 81%-82% and adjusted operating profit in the region of £110m,' Hastings said.
'Taking into account the operating performance in 2019, the board expects the 2019 total dividend to be lower than 2018,' it added.
Live customer policies were expected to remain broadly flat over the second half of 2019 at 2.85m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
