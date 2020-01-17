StockMarketWire.com - Butchery Cranswick upgraded its outlook on profit as 'robust' performance continued into the Christmas period.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 March 2020 was now expected to be higher than current market forecasts, the company said.
The 'robust' performance in the UK reported in November continued over the important Christmas trading period and revenue growth was positive across each of the company's four product categories, it added.
The performance was also underpinned by ongoing strength in export sales.
The company was set to announce its preliminary results for the year ending 31 March on 19 May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
