StockMarketWire.com - Gulf region focused hospital operator NMC Health said it had hired a former US federal judge and FBI director to address allegations about the health of its balance sheet lobbed by short-seller Muddy Waters.
The company said its independent review committee had retained Louis Freeh and his firm Freeh Group International Solutions to examine and compile a report.
The report would address allegations raised in a 17 December report from Muddy Waters and by 'certain other third parties', NMC Health said.
Freeh Group International Solutions was a global risk management firm serving in the areas of business integrity and compliance, safety and security, and investigations and due diligence.
Its management team, NMC said, also included former senior law enforcement officials, legal consultants, accountants, and security and compliance experts.
'The committee chose Freeh Group to provide a completely independent, unbiased, comprehensive and transparent report that will address all of these allegations,' review committee chairman Jonathan Bomford said.
'As previously announced, the committee is undertaking an independent review of all allegations, focusing initially on confirmation of the group's cash balances as at 15 December 2019.'
'The committee intends to publish findings of the review into all primary allegations made, particularly all those of a financial nature, in advance of the release of the company's 2019 financial results.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
