StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian said revenue rose 9% in its fiscal third quarter, led by 'strong' growth in North America amid a boost from acquisitions.
For the three months ended 31 December 2019, total revenue growth was 9% and organic revenue growth was 7%, both at constant exchange rates.
The company reported strong growth in North America, where organic revenue increased by 10%, and total revenue growth was 11%, reflecting acquisition contributions from AllClear ID, MyHealthDirect and AutoID.
'Overall the performance was in line with our expectations and our guidance for the full year is unchanged,' Experian said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
