StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements developer OptiBiotix Health said it boosted its annual revenue as the company transitioned to selling its products in development.
OptiBiotix Health also said it was also considering a listing on the Nasdaq.
Revenue for the year through November was seen rising to £1.43m, up from £0.54m on-year.
'We anticipate further revenue growth in 2020 as existing deals contribute to full year revenues,' the company said.
It also said it planned to renegotiate supply agreements with partners to reduce the cost of goods and improve margins.
'We will seek a reduction in IP and R&D costs as the needs of the business change,' OptiBiotix Health added.
The company said it had commissioned advisors to explore the potential of a dual Nasdaq listing, citing the potential for greater liquidity and valuation and its growing presence in the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: