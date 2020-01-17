StockMarketWire.com - Specialist currency manager Record said its asset under management rose 8% in the third quarter, thanks to fresh inflows and a boost in customer numbers.
Assets under management equivalents for the three months through December, expressed in US dollars, grew to $64.7bn.
Net inflows over the period amounted to $2.5bn and the company added three new customers, bringing the total to 73.
'In the third quarter we have demonstrated momentum in terms of new business, as illustrated through positive net inflows of $2.5bn and continued growth in client numbers for the quarter,' chief executive James Wood-Collins said.
'Performance fees of £1.8m earned in the period highlight our ability to add value to mandates and underscore our capabilities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
