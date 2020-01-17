StockMarketWire.com - The Gym Group said annual revenue rose by nearly quarter following a jump in membership numbers.
For 2019, revenue grew 23.6% up to £153.1m on-year as year-end membership numbers rose 9.7% to 794,000.
The company opened 18 new gyms, taking the total to 175 from 158 a year earlier.
The new site pipeline for 2020 was on track to open 15 to 20 standard gyms and 5 to 8 small box sites during the year, the company said.
'This has been another excellent year of progress for the company with strong growth in members and revenue,' Gym Group said. 'As a result, the company expects to deliver full year financial results for 2019 in line with the board's expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
