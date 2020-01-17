StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company PetroNeft said construction had commenced on a mini oil processing facility at a key licence in Russia.
Construction of the facility, on licence 61 in the Tomsk Oblast region, was expected to be completed this year.
The company operated and owns 50% of licence 61 and licence 67.
For the latter, operations had commenced with construction of a winter road and link up with two wells. A contract had also been awarded for a workover rig for the C-4, which would start in January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
