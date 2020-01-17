StockMarketWire.com - Betting company GVC said it expected profit to be within the top end of recently upgraded forecasts despite weaker sales in its UK retail business amid increased regulatory action.
Full year pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) was expected towards the top end of the upgraded third quarter guidance of £670m to £680m, the company said.
Its online business saw 'strong' growth with full-year net gaming revenue up 13%, offsetting weakness in its UK retail business, where like-for-like net gaming revenue fell 12%.
In the fourth quarter, online net gaming revenue was up 9%, with sports revenue up 15%, driven by sports wagers growth of 10% and a 0.6% rise in margins.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
