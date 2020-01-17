StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling group Veltyco said it had acquired the 49% of rival Quasar it didn't already own for €0.5m plus shares.
Quasar owned Bet90 Sports, an online sportsbook and casino group.
The stake was acquired from Binbar, with the deal including the issue of 5m Veltyco shares, an initial cash payment of €0.2m and 10 monthly cash installments of €0.03m.
At 8:24am: [LON:VLTY] Veltyco Group Plc share price was +0.1p at 5.3p
