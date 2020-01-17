StockMarketWire.com - Rare diseases pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan declared its £13m takeover bid for hVIVO wholly unconditional after waiving all remaining deal conditions.
The company had by 14 January received acceptance in respect of 92.5% of hVIVO shares.
hVIVO investors were entitled to 2.47 new Open Orphan shares for each hVIVO share.
The combined company, with its enlarged share capital, would commence trading on 20 January.
At 8:30am: [LON:ORPH] share price was -0.2p at 6.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: