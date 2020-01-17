StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company Ace Liberty and Stone reported that profit fell marginally in the first half of the year, but said full-year revenue was expected to be 'significantly' ahead of last year.
For the period from 1 May 2019 to 31 October 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £305K from 334K on-year as turnover increased by 65% to £3.2m.
Despite profit dropping marginally, total comprehensive income for the current period increased by 47% from £271K from £397K, the company said.
A period of consolidation enabled the company 'to capitalise on the substantial investment made in the portfolio in 2018, the board now has plans for further investment in suitable properties, but only when the right opportunities arise,' Ace Liberty said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
