StockMarketWire.com - Live Company said that despite strong growth in 2019, results for the year were expected to be below market expectations amid lower than expected fees from China.
While the company's touring and event divisions exceeded expectations, results for 2019 were adversely impacted by lower than expected license and content fees from China, fewer corporate builds and lower returns from the 'BRICKLIVE' show in Birmingham, the company said.
A delay in certain revenues that were expected to be received before the year end also dented performance. Those revenues were now expected to be received in the first quarter of 2020, it added.
For 2019, revenues were expected to be £5.5m, up from £4.9m and the company expected to swing to a positive earnings (EBITDA) of £0.7m for the year from a loss of 0.4m last year.
Net assets were expected to rise by approximately £4m, driven by funds raised for the BRICKLIVE Zoo programme, the £2m Riverfort ESA funding agreement and the conversion of deferred liabilities into equity, the company said. At 9:01am: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was -6p at 24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
