StockMarketWire.com - British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines said it had removed a limit on the number of its shares that could be owned by non-Europeans investors.
The removal came as data showed non-European investor ownership in the IAG's shares had reached 39.5% as of the 17 January.
The company said it would monitor the relevant non-EU Persons ownership level.
At 9:08am: [LON:IAG] International Consolidated Airlines Group share price was +31.9p at 670.3p
