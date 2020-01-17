StockMarketWire.com - Business group Barkby said it had exchanged contracts on a site in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after concluding legal negotiations.
Under the proposed development, the Huntingdon site had an estimated gross development value of £10.7m.
The company planned to development for a 43,410 sq. ft. mixed-use trade and retail scheme at the site.
At 9:12am: [LON:BARK] share price was +2.5p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: