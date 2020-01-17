StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said it expected to finalise negotiations over a power tariff for its 300 megawatt power project and coal mine in Tete, Mozambique in the first half of 2020.
A tariff financial model was on track for submission to strategic partners at the end of January, the company said.
A tariff submission would follow by the end of March ahead of finalisation by the end of June.
'The company continues to work closely with its strategic partners and tariff financial advisor to achieve a competitive firm tariff offer in line with the latest agreed tariff rates in Mozambique,' chief executive Hanno Pengilly said.
At 9:14am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was -0.2p at 5.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
