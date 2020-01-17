StockMarketWire.com - Ananda said its investee company, iCAN Israel-Cannabis had secured additional financing from Tress Capital and Plaza Capital through a convertible loan note at a pre-money valuation of $20m.
Ananda invested $200K in convertible loan notes issued by iCAN in August 2018. On 8 January 2020, $100K of Ananda's convertible loan notes were automatically converted into 120 ordinary shares in iCAN, at a valuation for iCAN of USD10m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
