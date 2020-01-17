StockMarketWire.com - CLM Microsystems said chairman Nigel Clark would adopt the additional executive role of financial director as the company decided to delay the search for a successor to Neil Pritchard who was set to resign at the end of February.
The company said it had concluded that stakeholder interests were best served by delaying the recruitment process into the next financial year, commencing 1 April 2020.
At 9:32am: [LON:CML] CML Microsystems PLC share price was 0p at 368p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
