StockMarketWire.com - Kazera Global said its investee company African Tantalum would proceed to the second phase of drilling at the Tantalite Valley mine in Namibia.
The phase two drilling programme would carried out by a new drilling company, Adamas and involve initial drilling of 600 meters in both the purple haze and homestead locations at the Tantalite Valley mine in Namibia, the company said.
'Our first phase of drilling was a success and has given the company the confidence to now proceed with a second phase; the first phase having only de-risked 30% of our over 450-hectare licence,' Kazera said.
At 9:43am: [LON:KZG] Kazera Global Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.08p at 0.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: