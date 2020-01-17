StockMarketWire.com - Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired a music catalogue from songwriter Ammar Malik, for an undisclosed sum.
The company said Malik's songs had sold over 100m copies, as well as achieving 108 number ones globally.
Malik had co-written songs including Maroon 5's 'Moves Like Jagger' and Clean Bandit's 'Rockabye'.
At 9:47am: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv share price was -1p at 109p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: