StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix said it mutually agreed with Nouryon to terminate the latter's exclusively distribution contract to deliver the company's polymers with chelating properties worldwide for detergent applications.
An initial marketing trial by Nouryon indicated the agreement was not mutually attractive for accessing available customer opportunities, Itaconix said.
'Detergent polymers sold directly to detergent producers by Itaconix generated £0.7m of the £1.1m in 2019 unaudited revenues announced by the company last week, representing 68% of total revenues and 37% revenue growth from 2018,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
