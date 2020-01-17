StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing group Omega Diagnostics said it had received government approval to deploy an HIV test kit in Nigeria.
Authorities in the African country had recommend that the company's Visitect CD4 350 test be adopted into the National HIV Control Programme.
Omega Diagnostics said last month that it had received initial orders from distribution partner in Nigeria for 250,000 tests.
'We will now look to firm up a delivery schedule to determine what proportion of this demand can be shipped prior to the end of the financial year,' the company said.
At 1:14pm: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was +1.4p at 16.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
