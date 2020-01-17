StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Keras Resources said chief executive Russell Lamming was currently in Togo meeting with government officials and other interested parties to close the permitting progress for the Nayega manganese project there.
Lamming was working towards to ensuring that production commenced in the first quarter of 2020, as previously announced, the company said.
Keras Resources was restructuring its 85% interest in Societe Generale de Mines to comply with the permitting process.
'We remain on track to commence commercial production in the first quarter of 2020,' Lamming said.
'The underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong as we have an excellent standalone asset, which has installed capacity to produce 6,500 tonnes per month without any further capital.'
'Furthermore, the project has the unusual status of already being proved up through what was essentially a trial mining, processing and logistics exercise in the first half of 2019.'
At 1:29pm: [LON:KRS] Keras Plc share price was +0.03p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
