StockMarketWire.com - US privately‐owned housing units authorised by building permits fell 3.9% in December to about 1.42m, according to the Census Bureau.

The market had been expecting a reading of 1.47m, in line with the revised number for November.

Housing starts, meanwhile, jumped 16.9% to about 1.61m, beating expectations of around 1.38m.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com