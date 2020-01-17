StockMarketWire.com - Nostra Terra Oil Gas said it had received a letter from investor Eridge Capital calling for a general meeting to vote on the removal of chief executive Matt Lofgran.
Eridge also wants Andrew Morrison appointed to Nostra Terra's board and the removal any directors that may be appointed before the general meeting.
Nostra Terra said it would comply with its legal obligations and, subject to establishing the validity of the request, convene the general meeting.
At 2:07pm: [LON:NTOG] Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
