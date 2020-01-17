StockMarketWire.com - Investment company CEPS said administrators had sold pattern book and shade card maker Travelfast to newly-formed company Sampling International Enterprises.

The buyer was connected with Stephen Hubbard, the former managing director of Travelfast and therefore a related party of CEPS.

No return to CEPS would arise from the sale, the company added.

CEPS in March 2019 acquired Travelfast for up to £1.2m.


At 2:17pm: [LON:CEPS] CEPS PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com