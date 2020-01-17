StockMarketWire.com - Investment company CEPS said administrators had sold pattern book and shade card maker Travelfast to newly-formed company Sampling International Enterprises.
The buyer was connected with Stephen Hubbard, the former managing director of Travelfast and therefore a related party of CEPS.
No return to CEPS would arise from the sale, the company added.
CEPS in March 2019 acquired Travelfast for up to £1.2m.
At 2:17pm: [LON:CEPS] CEPS PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: