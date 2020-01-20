StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company M&C Saatchi said it expected its annual underlying profit to be in line with the downgraded guidance it delivered last month.
In a short trading update for the year through December, the company also said net cash was expected to be at least £15m, substantially ahead of expectations, following the implementation of improved cash collection processes.
'As previously announced, we will confirm the appointment of new independent non-executive directors in the near future,' M&C Saatchi.
