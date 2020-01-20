StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems said that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Collins Aerospace's military global positioning system business for $1.925bn in cash.
The company also entered into an agreement to acquire Raytheon's airborne tactical radios business for $275m in cash.
Completion of both acquisitions were subject to successful closure of the Raytheon-United Technologies Corporation merger, as well as customary regulatory approvals and conditions, the company said.
'These proposed acquisitions present a unique opportunity to add high quality, technology focused businesses to our electronics systems sector,' said Charles Woodburn,' chief executive of BAE Systems.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
