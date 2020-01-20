StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar warned that it would report a deeper-than-expected annual loss despite a jump in revenue, as it continued to invest in customer acquisition.
The company said it expected to report sales for the year through March ahead of current market expectations after they more than doubled in the December quarter to £3.8m.
That compared to the £2.8m of sales generated in the entire first half of the financial year.
Sosander said it planned to carry on with its increased investment strategy in the fourth quarter through March to drive current and future growth.
'Given the upfront cost of acquiring new customers against the benefit over the lifetime of the customer, the company expects this investment to result in the net loss for the full year being higher than previously anticipated with the increased benefit to be experienced in future years,' Sosander said.
During the third quarter, the company data base more than doubled to 207,672, while the average order value rose to £101.97.
Gross margin for the quarter, including a seasonal sale period and higher-than-forecast acquisition with first order discount, was 52%.
'It is pleasing that, as expected, following our increased investment in marketing, product and team we are seeing accelerated growth across all our key performance indicators,' joint chief executives Ali Hall and Julie Lavington said.
'It is also testament to the quality of our product range that once we have acquired the customers they are becoming highly engaged with our brand.'
'The opportunity we identified appears to be bigger that we first thought, with the success of new product areas helping to drive repeat purchases increasing the potential for future ranges.'
'This has been enhanced by the successful trial in TV advertising which, combined with the already established channels of social, direct mail and PR, expands our ability to attract more new customers than originally anticipated.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
