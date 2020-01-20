StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its liver cancer treatment had received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody and potential new medicine for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer, were currently in phase III trial testing.
The FDA grants orphan drug designation (ODD) status to medicines and potential new medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders.
In a separate statement, the company said the US Food and Drug administration had approved its application for cancer drug Lynparza.
A review date was set for the second quarter of 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
