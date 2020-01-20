StockMarketWire.com - Rockfire Resources said drilling had commenced to expand gold mineralisation encountered at its Plateau gold deposit in Australia's Queensland state.
The drilling would pick up on the results of a recent hole, which intersected 177 meters at 0.5 grams per tonne of gold.
It would also aim to extend the near-surface gold resources at Plateau.
Reverse circulation drilling was now in progress, with a planned program of 1,500 metres of drilling in 13 proposed drill holes.
The drill program was expected to take about 15 days to complete, with gold analyses to follow.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
