StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer for cancer Scancell said it had signed a collaboration and research agreement with a US-based, clinical-stage antibody company that it did not identify.
The non-exclusive pact would see Scancell assess monoclonal antibodies targeting tumour-associated glycans, including those that had been enhanced with Scancell's proprietary AvidiMab technology.
The new collaboration partner would conduct pre-clinical studies to evaluate Scancell's anti-TaG mAbs for the treatment of cancer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: