StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare said it had acquired a new development site in Cheshire for £9.7m.
The acquisition came as the company continued to deploy proceeds from a recent capital raise.
The completed care home would be let to an existing tenant, L&M Healthcare, on a 30-year lease.
'The net initial yield on the transaction is consistent with the group's current portfolio average' Target Healthcare said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
