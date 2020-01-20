StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare said it had acquired a new development site in Cheshire for £9.7m.

The acquisition came as the company continued to deploy proceeds from a recent capital raise.

The completed care home would be let to an existing tenant, L&M Healthcare, on a 30-year lease.

'The net initial yield on the transaction is consistent with the group's current portfolio average' Target Healthcare said.




