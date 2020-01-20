StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said it had made a formal £404.9m takoever bid for Sirius Minerals and that it had been accepted by the British fertilizer hopeful's board.
Anglo American had earlier this month offered 5.5p a share to acquire Sirus, representing a 34.1% premium the shares' closing price on 7 January.
Its interest was piqued following Sirus announcement in September that it would be reviewing plans for its North Yorkshire polyhalite project after encountering funding difficulties.
'If the acquisition is not approved by shareholders and does not complete there is a high probability that the business could be placed into administration or liquidation within weeks thereafter,' Sirus said.
Anglo American said the project had the potential to fit well into its strategy of focusing on world-class assets.
'The addition of the project supports our ongoing transition towards supplying those essential metals and minerals that will meet the world's evolving needs,' Anglo American said.
The acquisition would require approval from 75% of Sirus shareholders at a court meeting and also approval from shareholders at a general meeting.
It was expected that the scheme would become effective by 31 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
