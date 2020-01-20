StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies company MaxCyte said it was trading ahead of market expectations, as sales growth accelerated in the second half.
Revenue for the year through December was expected to rise about 30% to $21.6m, having jumped 36% in the second half.
Cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, at year-end were about $16.7m.
'MaxCyte is well-positioned in the rapidly growing, global gene editing and cell therapy space,' chief executive Doug Doerfler said.
'We have continued to make impressive progress across all areas of the business and our outlook is exceptionally positive.'
'Our financial performance is strong, reflecting the high demand for our instruments and disposables business as well as robust revenue generation from an ever increasing number of commercial licenses.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: