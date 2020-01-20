StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said its performance in 2019 had exceeded market expectations as its revenue almost doubled.
'The board is pleased to report this strong performance for the year to 31 December 2019 with the company exceeding market expectations for the first time in its history,' the company said.
For 2019, adjusted losses (LBITDA) narrowed by 36% to US$3.0m on-year as revenue increased 91% to US$22.2m.
Brand advertiser count surged 75% to 280 and total available premium advertising impressions rose 59% to 1,644m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
