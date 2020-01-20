StockMarketWire.com - Touchstone Exploration recorded positive initial test results from a well in Trinidad and Tobago and said it was bringing in more equipment to measure high volumes of both natural gas and liquids.
An initial test interval at the Cascadura-1ST1 well on the Ortoire exploration block evaluated the lowermost 162 foot pay interval between 6,056 and 6,218 feet.
Significant pressures and natural gas volumes were encountered, prompting the company to suspended testing to bring in more appropriate equipment.
'This is the best possible outcome for the initial test results from the Cascadura well, as natural gas and liquids have superior economic value under the Trinidad fiscal regime,' chief executive Paul R. Baay said.
'Based on the information acquired while drilling, the thick sand we encountered in the well appeared to contain oil with some associated gas.'
'It is now evident that it is likely a liquids rich gas structure.'
'Given this is only the lowermost 162 feet of pay in the well, these initial results are extremely encouraging.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
