StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company TMT Investments said its valuation had increased due to positive developments in its portfolio.
TMT said the combined effect of portfolio revaluations represented about 5c of additional net asset value per share -- before adjustments for ongoing operating expenses, bonus provisions and potential future revaluations.
The NAV per share announced in the company's 2019 interim results was $3.46, after the payment of a 20c per share special dividend.
Positive revaluations were recorded for online fashion rental startup Le Tote and cnetworking services provider Remote.it.
At 8:03am: [LON:TMT] TMT Investments share price was -0.09p at 4.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: