StockMarketWire.com - Graphene products maker Directa Plus said it had signed an agreement with Comerio Ercole to pursue joint research and development projects using the company's G+ technology to develop products.
Comerio, an Italian engineering and manufacturing company, founded in 1885, specialised in rubber and composite material processing and in machinery used to manufacture such products.
The partners would use Comerio's own R&D laboratory, with mixing and calendering machinery, to explore prototype processes using polymers and elastomers that could in future be useful to produce and improve compounds containing G+, the company said.
At 8:26am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 75p
