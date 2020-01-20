StockMarketWire.com - Symphony International said it had fully exited its investment in Malaysian hospital owner IHH Healthcare Berhad.
Symphony had invested about $50m in Integrated Healthcare Hastaneler Turkey in February 2012 that was converted into shares in IHH at the time of IHH's initially public offering later the same year.
It exited the shares through a series of partial sales since 2015, which it said generated an annualised return of 11.2% over a period of about eight years, or 1.8 times the cost of investment.
At 8:27am: [LON:SIHL] Symphony International Holdings Ltd share price was +0p at 0.61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
