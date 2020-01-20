StockMarketWire.com - Inspiration Healthcare confirmed that it had received an order from the Sri Lanka health officials to supply 15 HIE workstations, used for diagnosing and treating breathing problems in newborns.
The workstations comprised of the Unique+ CFM, the company's cerebral function monitor for diagnosing brain injury, and, the Tecotherm Neo, used to cool and warm babies who had suffered from a lack of oxygen at the time of birth.
The products were used in neonatal intensive care setting.
At 8:40am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 67p
